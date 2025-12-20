Earlier this week, the much-awaited trailer of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was unveiled in a grand fashion at a memorable event in Mumbai. The trailer has been appreciated and has given a bit of an idea about the plotline of the Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer. With less than a week to go for its release, the film is ready to arrive in cinemas as the makers completed the censor process well in advance. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on this aspect.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors 15 seconds of sexually suggestive scene in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate. The Examining Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for three cuts to the film. The makers were asked to reduce a sexually suggestive scene in the first half of the film. Accordingly, 15 seconds of the scene were censored.

Secondly, the makers were asked to mute and remove obscene words from the dialogue and also the subtitles. Lastly, the CBFC members instructed the makers to mute and remove abbreviations of obscene expressions in a scene in the second half.

Once these changes were made, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was handed over the censor certificate on December 15. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 145.41 minutes. In other words, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is 2 hours, 25 minutes and 41 seconds long.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari of Dharma Productions and Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans of Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) fame. It arrives in cinemas worldwide on Christmas 2025. It marks Kartik’s first association with Dharma Productions and second outing with Namah Pictures and Sameer Vidwans after Satyaprem Ki Katha.

