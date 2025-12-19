A legal dispute has surfaced ahead of the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, with Trimurti Films Pvt Ltd approaching the Bombay High Court against Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, alleging copyright infringement of the iconic 1992 song ‘Saat Samundar Paar’. The production house has claimed that the upcoming film unlawfully uses the tune and lyrics of the song without authorisation.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri faces copyright trouble; Trimurti Films moves Bombay HC against Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions over ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ use

According to the suit, Trimurti Films has sought damages amounting to Rs. 10 crore along with a permanent injunction to restrain the use, exploitation, adaptation or remix of ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is scheduled to release on December 25, or in any other film. The matter is expected to be closely watched, given the prominence of the parties involved and the film’s imminent theatrical release.

The lawsuit names Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures Pvt Ltd — the producers of the film — as defendants. It also includes music label Saregama India Ltd and rapper-composer Aditya Prateek Singh, popularly known as Badshah, who is associated with the alleged new version of the song. Trimurti Films has contended that the usage infringes upon its exclusive rights over the original composition.

While the defendants are yet to issue an official statement on the matter, the case adds to the growing list of copyright-related disputes involving the reimagining of classic Hindi film songs. In recent years, remixes and reinterpretations of popular tracks have frequently drawn scrutiny from original rights holders, often resulting in legal action.

Released in 1992, ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ featured in the film Vishwatma and was picturised on Divya Bharti. Sung by Sadhana Sargam and composed by Viju Shah, the song became one of the most recognisable chartbusters of the decade. Its popularity has endured over the years, making it a nostalgic favourite and a commercially valuable piece of intellectual property for its rights holders.

Meanwhile, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, with Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles. With its release slated for December 25, the film now finds itself in the spotlight for reasons beyond its on-screen romance.

