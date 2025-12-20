Ahaan Panday used the stage at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 to confirm his next film, revealing that he will soon be collaborating with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. Fresh off the success of his Bollywood debut Saiyaara, the actor spoke candidly about the project during a brief interaction with the host after accepting his award.

Confirming the development, Ahaan said, “It’s an Ali Abbas Zafar film. I don’t know if I should say too much. All I can say is it will start rolling very soon, in the next couple of months. It’s an action film. It’s being led by three people under the age of 30. It has been something that’s not been done for a very long time. For the rest, the audience will have to wait for it.” While he refrained from sharing further details, the confirmation put an end to months of speculation around his next project.

Buzz around Ahaan’s follow-up to Saiyaara first surfaced in October this year. Reports suggest that Sharvari will play the female lead, with Bobby Deol expected to be seen in an antagonist’s role. The film is also said to be backed by Yash Raj Films, marking another collaboration between the production house and a young lead actor. According to reports, the actioner is expected to go on floors in March 2026, with the United Kingdom being one of the primary shooting locations.

Earlier in the evening, while accepting the Debutant Actor of the Year award, Ahaan took a moment to acknowledge the people who shaped his debut journey. Speaking about his Saiyaara co-star, he said, “I learned so much from Aneet, and I owe a lot to her. My growth on Saiyaara, I owe to Mohit Suri, but also to Aneet Padda.” Reflecting on their shared approach to storytelling, he added, “I remember telling her that whatever happens, all that matters is that one person leaves the cinema hall feeling something. That they're moved. That's our job as artists.”

With his next film set to move into production soon, Ahaan Panday appears poised to transition quickly from a successful debut to a large-scale action project.

