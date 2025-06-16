The much awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to release this Friday, June 20, and the excitement is tremendous. Aamir Khan has extensively promoted the film and his activities have caught the attention big time. Now, the superstar is gearing up for the premiere of his labour of love. Bollywood Hungama has got interesting information on the same.

Star-studded premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 19; Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan expected to attend to show their support to Aamir Khan

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The premiere will be held in a multiplex of PVR Inox. Aamir Khan will be present along with Genelia Deshmukh and the rest of the star cast."

The source continued, "If all goes well, the other two Khans, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, will be also attending to show support to Aamir. Other prominent stars from the industry will also make their presence felt. Thus, this will be one of the biggest film events of the year."

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by R S Prasanna. The film made lot of news as it might release on YouTube post theatrical release instead of a streaming platform. While interacting with journalists recently, Aamir said, "In today’s times, not a single producer would begin a film unless he sells the OTT rights. Correct me if I am wrong. Jab tak OTT ka sale hota nahin, woh film greenlit nahin hoti. I am the only producer who has declined to sell OTT rights. I am releasing the film only in cinemas as I want to make the theatrical sector strong."

