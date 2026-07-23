The Shreyas Talpade-Kajal Aggarwal starrer The India Story is all set to release tomorrow, July 24. Yet, it got a censor certificate just 48 hours before, on July 22. In this Bollywood Hungama exclusive story, we’ll focus on the cut list of the hard-hitting courtroom drama.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC asks for 20+ cuts in The India Story; 4.27 minutes of footage deleted; ‘Kisaan aatankvadi’, ‘Sarkar deshdrohi’ dialogues modified

The India Story was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). However, the CBFC asked for more than 20 cuts, mostly dialogues. To begin with, a detailed disclaimer was added at the beginning and end of the film, which increased the film’s length by 50 seconds. In a dialogue, the percentage of farmers was reduced from 65% to 25%. The ‘offensive words’ used while referring to the farmer community were asked to be modified. Further, ‘inaccurate reference’ about the Endosulfan tragedy in Kerala was asked to be modified. ‘Offensive words’ in a scene in the second half and ‘inappropriate’ references in a courtroom scene at 2 hours were also similarly asked to be modified.

The dialogue ‘Munh mein dande daal’ was modified. The dialogue ‘Desh ke kisaan desh ke.......Khila ke maar rahe hain’ was asked to be deleted, which reduced the run time by 20 seconds. The dialogues ‘Kisaan aatankvadi’ and ‘Sarkar deshdrohi’ were modified. At the beginning of the film, a 15-second-long dialogue about farmers forming 25% of the population was deleted.

The ‘Salana 105-2 kilo’ dialogue was modified, while a 14-second-long dialogue of mothers’ milk containing heavy chemical load, leading to cancer in newborn babies, was deleted. An eight-second-long dialogue beginning with ‘Aapko jab licence’ to ‘Naya Bharat hai’ was deleted.

A dialogue regarding fake milk usage was asked to be modified. A 20-second-long dialogue starting with 'Apni RDX waali' to 'jagah milti hai' was deleted. Then a dialogue at the beginning of the second half about Endosulfam, lasting 40 seconds, was deleted. A 20-second-long dialogue starting with 'Kisan doshi hai' was removed. In the post-interval, a dialogue beginning with 'Kisaan annadata hai', and which is 1 minute and 20 seconds long, was axed by the CBFC. The 'Har saal do' dialogue was modified. Finally, the 'visual of disgust' of the Cancer train and the announcement dialogue of a cancer train running from Bhatinda to Bikaner were asked to be modified.

In short, the CBFC censored 4 minutes and 27 seconds of The India Story. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 130.13 minutes. In other words, The India Story is 2 hours, 10 minutes and 13 seconds long.

Also Read: The India Story trailer out! Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade take on pesticide farming crisis in hard-hitting social drama

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

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