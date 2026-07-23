Alia Bhatt reacts to the NEET protests with an emotional note, praising students' courage and urging the nation to listen to the voices shaping India's future.

Actor Alia Bhatt has become the latest celebrity to speak out on the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and the violence reported during demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In an emotional note shared on Instagram, the actor expressed solidarity with the students and praised their courage and determination.

Alia Bhatt backs students amid NEET protest in heartfelt note: “Their courage humbles me”

Reflecting on the developments over the past few days, Alia wrote that the events had left her heartbroken while also giving her hope. "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope," she wrote.

Alia Bhatt says students represent hope and sacrifice

The actor said every student participating in the movement represents years of hard work, sacrifice, and the aspirations of their families. She added that their fight extends beyond their own future and could create a better path for generations to come: "Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them."

Alia Bhatt urges the nation to listen to the voices of young people

Calling the students' determination inspiring, Alia said their actions should encourage society to reflect on whether it is truly listening to the voices of young people. She added, "Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

She concluded her note by reaffirming that the movement belongs to the students and expressing confidence in the generation that will shape India's future: "For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind."

Celebrities continue to voice support

Alia joins a growing list of film personalities who have reacted to the protests and the reported violence. Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj participated in the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, while Hanumankind also joined students on the ground. Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Imran Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soha Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Pa Ranjith, Diljit Dosanjh, Yo Yo Honey Singh and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have also expressed support for students, condemned the violence, or called for dialogue and reforms in the education system.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan REACTS to NEET protest violence, calls for ‘meaningful dialogue’ and empathy for students

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