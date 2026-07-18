Directed by Chettan DK, the multilingual film explores the impact of pesticide farming and is set for a theatrical release on July 24.

The makers of The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress have unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming social drama, offering a glimpse into a story centred around the issue of pesticide farming and its impact on society. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in the lead, the film aims to bring attention to a subject that affects millions while weaving it into a dramatic narrative of truth, justice and resilience.

The India Story trailer out! Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade take on pesticide farming crisis in hard-hitting social drama

The trailer hints at an emotionally charged story that follows characters caught in the middle of a larger crisis, while raising questions about the long-term effects of pesticide farming. With its blend of courtroom drama, social commentary and emotional conflict, the film seeks to spotlight an issue that often remains overlooked.

Speaking about the film, director Chettan DK said, "The India Story is more than just a film—it's a conversation we need to have. Through this story, we wanted to shine a light on an issue that silently impacts every household. The trailer offers a glimpse into a powerful journey of truth, courage, and resilience, and we hope it inspires audiences to question, reflect, and engage with the reality around them."

Sharing her experience of working on the project, Kajal Aggarwal said, "Being part of The India Story has been an incredibly meaningful experience. My character stands up for truth despite overwhelming odds, and that spirit is what makes this film so special. I hope the trailer connects with audiences and leaves them eager to witness this powerful story on the big screen."

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Shreyas Talpade also spoke about the film and its emotional core, adding, "The trailer captures the emotional core of The India Story. It's a story of an ordinary man's fight against an extraordinary challenge, driven by hope and determination. I believe audiences will relate to its emotions and message, and I'm excited for everyone to experience the film in theatres on July 24."

The project is backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate and Prem Joshi. The technical crew includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, and will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

With its socially relevant premise and multilingual release, the film aims to spark conversations around a pressing agricultural and public health issue when it arrives in cinemas on July 24.

Also Read: First song from The India Story featuring Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu ‘Tu Chal’ out now

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

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