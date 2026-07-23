Ahan Shetty is reportedly set to star in Vikram Bhatt's 1920: Cold Winter, marking his first horror film. The project is said to begin filming in November.

Actor Ahan Shetty may soon be seen exploring the horror genre for the first time. According to the latest reports, the Border 2 actor has reportedly come on board for filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's 1920: Cold Winter, the sixth instalment in the long-running 1920 franchise.

Ahan Shetty joins Vikram Bhatt’s 1920: Cold Winter; shoot expected to begin in November: Report

As per a Mid-Day report, the film is currently in the scripting stage. A source quoted by the publication claimed that Ahan was looking to diversify his filmography after making his debut with Tadap and recently returning to the big screen with Border 2.

"This will be Ahan's first brush with the supernatural genre. He wants to do a variety of roles, after being launched in the romantic action drama Tadap. That's why he is carefully choosing movies that belong to different genres," the source said.

The report further stated that Vikram Bhatt and producer Anand Pandit are currently searching for the film's female lead. They are reportedly looking to cast a reasonably well-known actress rather than a newcomer.

If everything goes according to plan, filming is expected to begin in November. Before that, the producer-director duo is said to travel to Scotland for a location recce. Some portions of the film are also expected to be shot in Shimla.

The 1920 franchise began with the 2008 film 1920 and has since expanded with 1920: Evil Returns, 1920: London, 1921, and 1920: Horrors of the Heart. 1920: Cold Winter will mark the sixth chapter in the supernatural horror series.

Neither Ahan Shetty nor the makers have officially confirmed or denied the report so far.

Meanwhile, Ahan will next be seen in director Tinu Desai's Sanki.

Also Read: Ahan Shetty secures title Sanki for next film after personally approaching Sajid Nadiadwala

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