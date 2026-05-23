The much-awaited film Peddi is all set to release on June 4 and its makers have completed the censor process way in advance. In this story, Bollywood Hungama will feature on the cuts given to the Pan-India entertainer’s original Telugu version.

BREAKING: CBFC censors ‘Rajasthan’, ‘M***r C**d’, middle finger visuals in Ram Charan-Janhavi Kapoor starrer Peddi

Peddi was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ certificate. However, the makers were asked to make several changes. Words like ‘Loudesh’, ‘Bokka’, ‘Lambdi kodaka’, ‘M***r C**d’, ‘Dongamunda kodaka’ and ‘Kalchi padi denguta’ were asked to be muted or modified. The words ‘Saruku saman’ in the ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ song were asked to be modified. In the second half, the word ‘Rajasthan’ and a reference to a community were asked to be deleted.

Thankfully, no visual cut was imposed on the film. In other words, the action and violent scenes remain intact. The only modification requested was to cover the shot of the middle finger with CG visuals.

Once these changes were made, the makers of Peddi were handed over the censor certificate on May 22. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 189.00 minutes. In other words, Peddi is 3 hours and 9 minutes long.

Peddi stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Boman Irani and others. It is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and co-produced by Ishan Saksena. Oscar-winning A R Rahman has composed the songs. Jio Studios will handle the North India distribution. It’ll also release in the IMAX format.

At the trailer launch, Ram Charan said, “Last 25-30 days, we were doing kushti and pehelwan shoots. And I asked our director Buchi Babu Sana to get trained artists, but he got real pehelwans. While shooting, I got a cartilage tear, but that’s fine. It’s worth it, and it’s a beautiful memory of Peddi.”

Also Read: A.R. Rahman shares picture with Ram Charan ahead Of #PeddiKiAawaz concert In Bhopal

More Pages: Peddi Box Office Collection

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