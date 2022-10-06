comscore

Saif Ali Khan confirms Bhoot Police 2

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

You may or may not be a fan of last year’s spooky satire Bhoot Police where Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan joined forces for a farce that many, including your truly thought to be, an utter waste of time. But Bhoot Police will have a sequel. Yes, you had that right.

Saif Ali Khan confirms Bhoot Police 2

Saif Ali Khan confirms Bhoot Police 2

Confirming the development, Saif Ali Khan says, “I loved the script and I liked my role in Bhoot Police. It continues to be one of the most watched films on that platform, and they are very keen to do a sequel.”

The first part of Bhoot Police was filled with such never-before sights and sounds. Like A Chudail belching profanity like Linda Blair, like Saif trying to mimic Rajkummar Rao in Stree, or Arjun Kapoor puking into a holy earthen pot while Saif holds it for him, or… never mind!

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha sees wide release across 5640 screens worldwide

More Pages: Bhoot Police 2 Box Office Collection

