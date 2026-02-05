Ayushmann Khurrana treated the moviegoers with an entertaining performance in the horror comedy Thamma (2025). His next, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, was all set to release on Holi and Bollywood Hungama has learned that there has been a change in the plan.

EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan-Wamiqa Gabbi-Rakul Preet Singh starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do postponed; won’t release on March 4

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will not arrive in cinemas on March 4 as planned. This is because the post-production is not yet complete and a song also remains to be shot. The makers are clear that they have made a special film and don’t want to rush through the process. They want to devote time and effort into ensuring that the final product turns out to be entertaining as well as enticing for the audience. Hence, they decided to postpone the release. A new release date is expected to be announced soon.”

With the March 4 date up for grabs, it remains to be seen whether any film will step in and claim the coveted slot. A trade expert explained, “The holy month of Ramzan will be underway then, and the much-awaited Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic are also slated to arrive two weeks later on March 19. Plus, the semi-finals and finals of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup will be played between March 4 and 8. But at the same time, Holi falls on a Wednesday, which means any film releasing on March 4 could benefit from a five-day extended weekend and then enjoy a clean two-week run. All eyes are now on who decides to grab the vacant date.”

Besides Ayushmann Khurrana, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by the popular filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, the film introduces audiences to the world of Prajapati Pandey, setting the stage for a quirky, vibrant narrative filled with drama, comedy, and romance. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with creative production led by Juno Chopra.

The earlier part, Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), was also directed by Mudassar Aziz and it starred Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The comic caper was a success, collecting Rs. 86.89 crores. Hence, expectations are immense from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do as well.

