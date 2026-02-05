Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma delivered an unexpected comment about gangsters targeting him while speaking at the Netflix What Next event held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, touching on a sensitive subject that has followed him since attacks on his overseas business.

Kapil Sharma takes subtle dig at Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang at Netflix event

Kapil was on stage with Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content, Netflix India, celebrating his long association with the streaming platform. As part of the conversation, Monika praised his work and joked about how audiences across India had long had their eyes on him, quipping, “Hamari nazar, India ki nazar toh bahut time se aap par hai, Kapil. Hopefully, 11 mulko ki police ki nazar nahi hone chahiye.”

In response, Kapil made a tongue-in-cheek remark that raised some eyebrows: “Ek do mulkon ke gangster bhi lage hue hain aaj kal.”

Many in the audience interpreted the comment as an indirect reference to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, whose associates have reportedly been linked to multiple attacks on Kapil’s Canada-based restaurant, Kap’s Café, in Surrey, British Columbia.

Realizing the sensitivity of his comment — and that the event was being broadcast live — Kapil laughed and asked the videographers present to cut that segment from the recording, before noticing the cameras were still rolling.

Kap’s Café, which Kapil opened in 2025 with his wife Ginni Chatrath, has been struck by gunfire on three occasions in four months — in July, August and October of last year — causing property damage but no reported injuries. Associates allegedly linked to the Bishnoi network, including Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, have on social media claimed responsibility for the attacks and issued warnings to the general public to stay away from the location.

Earlier comments by Kapil on the firing incidents also highlighted his perspective on the local policing environment. At a press interaction for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, he noted that the attacks had been taken up at the federal level in Canada, saying, “When our case happened, it went to the federal government… Just like we have our Central Government here, the matter was discussed in the Canadian Parliament.”

On the professional front, Kapil was last seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and continues as host of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

