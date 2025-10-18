Bollywood is gearing up for a star-studded treat next year as the first poster and announcement of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has been unveiled. The film brings together an ensemble cast of Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in what promises to be a fun, dramatic, and entertaining ride.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to release on Holi, first poster unveiled

Directed by the popular filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do introduces audiences to the world of Prajapati Pandey, setting the stage for a quirky, vibrant narrative filled with drama, comedy, and romance. The makers have confirmed that the film is scheduled to release on Holi, 4 March 2026, marking a perfect festive launch that aligns with the film’s colourful and lively theme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with creative production led by Juno Chopra. Industry insiders suggest that the combination of Ayushmann’s impeccable comic timing, Sara’s on-screen charm, Wamiqa’s intensity, and Rakul’s charisma will make this film a must-watch for audiences of all ages.

While details of the plot remain under wraps, the title hints at a modern take on relationships, possibly exploring the dynamics between multiple characters in a humorous and dramatic setting. The teaser announcement already has fans speculating about the twists and turns that Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will bring to the big screen.

The film also marks a notable collaboration for the four actors, each of whom has carved a niche in Bollywood with their distinct choices of roles. With Holi being one of the biggest festive seasons in India, the makers are confident that the film’s release will resonate with families and youth alike, promising a mix of laughter, romance, and entertainment.

As anticipation builds, fans are already marking their calendars for 4 March 2026, eager to witness the launch of Prajapati Pandey’s world and the chemistry of this dynamic ensemble on the silver screen.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: CBFC reduces kissing scene in Thamma by 5 seconds; replaces ‘Azaadi doonga’ with ‘Aiyaashi karata hoon’

More Pages: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.