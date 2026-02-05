Actress Rhea Chakraborty seems to be slowly taking back control of her life and career. After facing one of the most challenging phases personally and professionally, the actress is now set to return to acting after 7 long years with the recently announced Netflix drama Family Business. The project marks an important milestone in Rhea’s journey, symbolising resilience, strength, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Rhea Chakraborty thanks Hansal Mehta, Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma as she returns to sets after 7 years

Returning to the set after such a long break left the Jalebi actress deeply emotional. Being back in front of the camera reminded her of her early days in the industry, when she arrived in Bombay as a young 17 year old girl with nothing but dreams and determination. Over the years, Rhea has experienced both success and setbacks, but her passion for acting never faded.

Reflecting on her journey, Rhea shared an emotional note on her official Instagram handle. She wrote, “7 years have passed since I went to set ..But I’m still the same girl who came to Bombay at 17 with a dream to be an actor. A part of me moved on, but a part of me stayed and waited. And I’m here, once again in my chapter2 It seems Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans (sic).” Her words resonated strongly with fans, who praised her honesty and courage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea further expressed her heartfelt gratitude to director Hansal Mehta, the makers of Family Business, and her co stars Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma for supporting her during this new chapter. She acknowledged their faith in her talent and thanked them for giving her the opportunity to restart her acting journey.

With Family Business, Rhea Chakraborty is not just making a comeback, but also reclaiming her space in the industry, proving that perseverance and self belief can lead to powerful new beginnings.

