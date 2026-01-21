The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection with a legal dispute over his personality and publicity rights, responding to a petition filed by a China-based artificial intelligence voice-generation platform. The High Court has asked Khan to respond to the notice within four weeks.

Salman Khan gets Delhi High Court notice in personality rights case: Reports

The notice arises from a plea seeking to quash an interim order previously granted by the High Court that protects the actor’s personality rights, including his name, image and voice. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 27.

Salman had initially approached the Delhi High Court to secure legal protection against the unauthorised use of his public persona. In December 2025, the court issued an interim order restraining the use of his voice and identity without consent. At that time, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora directed social media intermediaries to act on his petition and warned that stay orders would be issued against any entity using Khan’s name, photographs or other personal attributes for commercial gain.

The current notice responds to a challenge by the China-based AI voice-generation platform, whose business involves creating voice models. The petition seeks to overturn the High Court’s December interim order that had barred use of Khan’s voice and likeness.

Also Read: Anees Bazmee opens up on underperformance of recent Salman Khan films: “Even before No Entry, his 4-5 films had flopped…I call him ‘Dil Khan’; definitely want to work with him again”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.