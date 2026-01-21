Yash Raj Films has announced a special closed-door interaction to celebrate 30 years of Rani Mukerji in Hindi cinema. The session will bring together the actress and filmmaker Karan Johar for a conversation reflecting on her cinematic journey and the legacy she has built over three decades. The announcement comes at a time when Rani is preparing for her next theatrical release, making the interaction particularly significant within industry circles. Further details about the discussion are currently being kept under wraps.

Parallel to the milestone celebration, Rani Mukerji has been actively engaging with audiences on the ground as part of the promotions for her upcoming film, Mardaani 3. On Tuesday, the actress experienced a nostalgic moment during a visit to St Xavier’s College, organised by Bollywood Hungama under its fan interaction segment, Hangout.

As part of the promotional activity, Rani found herself back in the very classroom where her 2018 film Hichki was shot. Videos and photographs circulating online show the actress taking a seat in the familiar classroom alongside students, recreating a moment that instantly resonated with fans. She was also seen posing for photographs with the students, with the heartwarming interaction quickly winning over social media.

Rani, who will reprise her role as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, has been travelling across cities to connect with audiences. Over the weekend, she visited Pune, where she participated in a special Mardaani-themed game organised by students. During the visit, the actress also offered prayers at the city’s iconic Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir, visuals from which went viral online.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 continues the franchise’s focus on socially relevant storytelling. While Mardaani addressed the issue of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the disturbing psychology of a serial rapist, the third instalment delves into another pressing social concern, further strengthening the franchise’s core intent.

The Mardaani series remains India’s only successful female-led franchise, and the only one fronted by a female police officer. Mardaani 3 is set to release in theatres worldwide on January 30, 2026.

