EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday becomes the new face of Cadbury Perk

Ananya Panday is the newbie in the tinsel town. The actress made her debut earlier this month with Student Of The Year 2. But, the 20-year-old debutante has always been most talked about star kid on social media and has been creating a storm with her sightings even before her much anticipated Bollywood debut. Not just the film, she already has second film in the pipeline along with several endorsements.

Ananya Panday has already bagged two big endorsements with Lakme India and Only brand. Now, moving on with another big brand and its Cadbury. As per sources, Ananya Panday has been roped in as the new face of Cadbury Perk. While the official announcement is yet to be made, the actress is already on the roll.

Ananya Panday, on the work front, has received a lot of positive response for her debut with Student Of The Year 2. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh which also stars Bhumi Pednekar.