There was a time when it was not unusual for films to complete 50 or 100 weeks in cinemas. But as times passed and due to the shift in business models, increase in number of screens and rise of OTT platforms, it’s a feat even for a film to run for 50 days on the big screen. Hence, it’ll be a surprise for moviegoers to learn that a small-budget film, Ameena, is about to complete 100 weeks in theatres.

EXCLUSIVE: Ameena all set to complete 100 weeks in a Mumbai multiplex; the curious case behind its ‘run’

Ameena was released on April 12, 2024, that is, in the same week as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. Since then, popular films and grossers like Stree 2, Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha etc., have been released and none of them ran for more than 10 or 15 weeks (Bollywood’s biggest grosser, Dhurandhar, currently in its 13th week and will also complete 15 weeks). Meanwhile, Ameena is running non-stop at Mumbai’s extremely popular MovieTime Hub multiplex in the morning show. At present, it is running in its 99th week; on Friday, March 6, it’ll complete 100 weeks and thus create history.

An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama, “Ideally, if a film is pulling in so many viewers for nearly two long years, it would have become a talking point on social media, the way it happens with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) or the longest running Gujarati film of all time, Chaal Jeevi Laiye (2019). People would have excitedly discussed the film’s plot, themes, performances, songs etc. But how many people do you know who have seen the film? Have you ever seen any tweet or Instagram post/story about it?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumar Raj Productions (@kumarrajproductions)

Ground reality check

Last week, when Ameena was in its 98th week, Bollywood Hungama decided to watch the film to get a first-hand sense of the ground reality. As per a ticketing website, 20 tickets had been sold for our show. The pattern seemed unusual because all seats in the screen were available at a flat price of Rs. 100. In a normal scenario, patrons would book the back rows first. But in the case of Ameena, 18 tickets were booked in the first two rows, followed by two seats in the third row from the front.

This writer purchased a ticket at the booking counter and, as expected, was the only person inside the auditorium. None of the 20 people who had supposedly booked tickets turned up. The show, however, began as scheduled. It was stifling inside, as the air-conditioning didn’t seem to be switched on. During the intermission, when this writer requested a staffer to turn on the AC, he looked in disbelief and asked if the writer was watching Ameena. When the writer nodded, the kind staffer assured it would be done, and he kept his word. It left us wondering: Is Ameena being screened every day to an empty hall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumar Raj Productions (@kumarrajproductions)

Bollywood Hungama kept track of Ameena’s bookings on the ticketing website over the next few days and noticed a pattern: every day, 20 tickets for the show ‘get sold’ in the exact same order –18 in the first two rows, followed by two seats in the third row from the front.

That’s not all. The Instagram handle of the film’s production house, Kumar Raj Productions, has shared a video of a man informing his followers about Ameena’s unbelievable run. Text displayed throughout the video lists three phone numbers that viewers can call to get free tickets for Ameena. When the film was in its 65th week, a post mentioned in bold letters that tickets to the film were available for free.

Producer speaks up

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to producer-director Kumar Raj, who also features in the film in a supporting role. He was very jovial and spoke warmly to us. He began by saying about his plans for the 100th week celebration, “We are going to call the press, party with them and gift them a 5-inch gold coin. Everyone who worked on the film would also be getting some gifts.”

He claimed that there’s a lot of demand even from foreign shores to write about Ameena, “I got a call from Time magazine. I don’t know if it was genuine or not! They were excited about the fact that Ameena is the first movie in the world to complete 100 weeks in the last 30 years. For 5 weeks, they were after me. Finally, I gave them an interview yesterday. I don’t know if they are going to publish a negative or positive report! As long as they are writing about our film, I am happy (smiles). They claimed that they are going to publish a full-page story along with posters of Ameena.”

The posters of Ameena, splashed across newspapers, mention that they are inviting OTT platforms to buy their film. Names of prominent streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar etc. are mentioned. Even Voot gets a mention, though it merged with JioCinema (which later merged with Hotstar).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumar Raj Productions (@kumarrajproductions)

However, Kumar Raj said, “I started getting a lot of offers from OTT in the very first week itself. But I was clear, ‘Picture jab tak chalti hai, chalne do’. My film was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.”

He continued, “A famous distributor from down South has arrived in Mumbai. Tomorrow, he’s going to see the movie. He wants to screen this film in several cinemas. In fact, he asked me to send him a flight ticket so that he could come down to Mumbai. But I categorically told him to fly down at his own cost.”

When asked about the average occupancy of Ameena’s shows, Kumar Raj replied, “On the weekends, it is 75% full. During the holidays, the show is 100% sold out. We are getting a lot of repeat audiences as well. During weekdays, shows are approx. 30% full. This is a huge feat, as even the biggest of films don’t get such an audience. At times, when I watch a biggie in the theatre, there are barely 4-5 people in the auditorium.”

He added, “You can ask the team of BookMyShow. They’ll officially provide you with actual collections of the film.”

Kumar Raj also opened up about his earlier film, Tara: The Journey Of Love And Passion (2013), “It has amassed 16 million views on one of the websites (YouTube). It has won 600 international awards and has a mention in 35 book of world records. However, I don’t like to blow my own trumpet.”

Finally, we asked him about the belief in the industry that he’s himself buying the tickets of Ameena. He smiled and simply replied, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.”

About Ameena and Tara

Ameena stars Rekha Rana in the lead role of Meena, a theatre actor. One day, she is brutally raped by three men. She fears that she may not get justice in the court of law and hence, decides to eliminate her rapists. Help comes in the form of a cartel of those directly or indirectly affected by rape. The other actors in the film are Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Utkarsh Kohli, Manu Malkan etc. The film has been shot not just in Mumbai but also in Los Angeles, Senegal, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, as well as Cannes.

Meanwhile, Kumar Raj’s earlier film, Tara: The Journey Of Love And Passion also starred Rekha Rana. While Ameena aims to complete 100 weeks, Tara ‘ran’ for 50 weeks, in Mumbai’s now-defunct single-screen cinema, Imperial.

More Pages: Ameena Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.