Actor Rajpal Yadav has firmly responded to filmmaker Priyadarshan after the latter’s comment linking Yadav’s legal troubles to “poor education” triggered debate. The remark came amid renewed attention on a long-running cheque-bounce case involving the actor.

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on Priyadarshan remark, clears air on Sonu Sood’s support

Reacting to the statement, Rajpal said, “This is completely wrong. Priyanji doesn’t know me. I am a well-educated guy, I have been working since the age of 11 to 55.” Emphasising that setbacks are not tied to academic background, he added, “Even the biggest of stalwarts land in trouble at some point, but that has nothing to do with their education. Had I been poorly educated, I wouldn’t have survived here for 25–30 years.”

While disagreeing with the remark, Rajpal reiterated his respect for the filmmaker. “I respect three directors a lot; Mr Ram Gopal Verma, David Dhawan and Priyadarshan. I look up to them. I have done more than 50 films with just the three of them.” He further said, “I am like Priyanji’s son. But Priyanji or anyone from Bollywood doesn’t know the whole story, so any judgments from them don’t hold value.”

The actor also responded to support extended by Sonu Sood, who had publicly offered to stand by him and even announced that he would cast Rajpal in a film. Addressing the gesture, Rajpal urged people to change their perception about his situation. “Please get over the misconception that I need to keep asking for work,” he said, making it clear that he is not dependent on sympathy. He further asserted that he already has substantial projects lined up and remains professionally active. By emphasising his ongoing commitments, Rajpal signalled that while he respects the goodwill shown by colleagues, he continues to rely on his own work and standing in the industry.

The legal dispute stems from funds raised years ago for his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata, and the matter remains under judicial consideration.

