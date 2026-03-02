Yesterday, March 1, Bollywood Hungama reported that Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to run between 220 minutes (3 hours 40 minutes) and 235 minutes (3 hours 55 minutes). The much-awaited film clashes with Toxic on Eid (March 19), and the face-off has sparked major buzz across the trade, industry and fans. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that, like Dhurandhar, Toxic too is likely to be a lengthy affair.

SCOOP: This Eid, get ready for a long ride; Toxic’s runtime likely to be approx. 3 hours and 20 minutes; Dhurandhar: The Revenge expected to be longer

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Toxic’s final length is yet to be locked, but it comes to around 200 minutes, that is, 3 hours and 20 minutes. The makers feel that there’s enough entertainment and mass-appealing moments in the film and that the audience won’t get bored or restless. Also, earlier, having a long film would lead to a negative perception. But it all changed with Animal (2023). It was 3 hours and 21 minutes long and ran very successfully. In recent times, Border 2 (2026) was released with a runtime of 3 hours and 19 minutes. Not to forget, the duration of Dhurandhar’s (2026) first part was 3 hours and 34 minutes. All these films were huge hits and it remains to be seen if Toxic also follows suit.”

However, the exhibitors were already at their wits' end over the clash and the news of the runtimes of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic have added to their woes. A single-screen cinema hall owner, said on condition of anonymity, sighed, “The distributors anyway were not going to be ready for show-sharing. But we hoped that it might be possible, especially if both films had concise lengths. But now, there’s no chance. It’ll be a challenge even for theatres with multiple screens to accommodate sufficient shows of both films.”

Meanwhile, it’s a crucial week as the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be launched digitally on March 3, as confirmed by Bollywood Hungama yesterday in an article. As for Toxic, the makers have planned a grand trailer launch on March 8 in Bengaluru. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, it marks the return of Yash of KGF fame and also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and others.

