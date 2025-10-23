The makers of Star Plus’ iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi have officially confirmed that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will be making a special cameo on the show, much to the delight of fans. Following yesterday’s buzz generated by a teaser featuring Tulsi (Smriti Irani) on a mysterious video call, the channel has now unveiled the sequence, putting speculation to rest.

The cameo sees Tulsi, who is distressed over her relationship with her daughter Pari, interacting with Gates via video call. Reportedly, Gates will offer guidance to Tulsi on balancing family responsibilities while taking care of herself—a crossover moment that is unprecedented in Indian television.

Speaking about the special sequence, producer Ektaa Kapoor shared, “THE BEST PART WAS WRITING ….The absolute delightful JAI SHREE KRISHNA said so sweetly by @thisisbillgates.” Fans across social media have also expressed their excitement. One fan wrote, “What a power move! Now that’s a crossover no one saw coming. Awesome!” Another commented, “Don’t know why I feel so happy and proud to see this,” while another quipped, “We got Bill Gates on Indian television daily soap before GTA 6.” Ayyaz Ahmed humorously added, “Bill Gates ka sapna poora hone jaa raha hai.. he always wanted to play Mihir Virani.”

This sequence marks Bill Gates’ first appearance on Indian television and his second-ever television cameo after The Big Bang Theory. With the teaser now out, anticipation for the upcoming episodes has reached fever pitch. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi airs every Thursday and Friday at 10:30 PM on Star Plus.

