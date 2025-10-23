EXCLUSIVE: Shakti Shalini goes on floors in January 2026; Amar Kaushik explains how Aneet Padda came on board, “We saw Saiyaara and knew that she perfectly…”

Before the audience sat down to watch the grand Diwali release, Thamma, they were treated to a 60-second-long announcement promo for Shakti Shalini. The film earlier starred Kiara Advani and there were reports that Aneet Padda of Saiyaara (2025) fame has replaced the former. The announcement teaser confirmed the speculations and also revealed that the next film of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe will be out on December 24, 2026. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amar Kaushik, the mentor of the universe and also the producer of Munjya (2024) and Thamma, opened up about this film.

EXCLUSIVE: Shakti Shalini goes on floors in January 2026; Amar Kaushik explains how Aneet Padda came on board, “We saw Saiyaara and knew that she perfectly…”

Earlier, the plan was to bring 2 more films of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, namely Bhediya 2 and Chamunda, in cinemas in 2026. When asked if the plan remains or will Shakti Shalini be the sole release of the universe next year, Amar Kaushik said, “There might be just one film (from the universe in 2026). We feel that there should not be an overdose and we should not give too many films in a short period. Hence, as of now, the plan is to only bring Shakti Shalini next year.”

The announcement promo didn’t provide any information on who would direct the film. Will he don the director’s hat or Aditya Sarpotdar, who also directed Munjya and Thamma? Amar replied, “We are still in discussion and haven’t decided yet.”

When asked how Aneet Padda came on board, he answered, “When we were writing the script, we realized that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realized that she suits the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board.”

When would Shakti Shalini go on floors? Amar said, “The shooting will commence in January 2026.”

Horror film for Amar?

Amar Kaushik has tried his hand at a comedy film (Bala; 2019) and also at horror comedies. Would he like to try horror next? Amar Kaushik excitedly answered, “Yes, I really want to. It’s my desire to make a horror film in this universe. Lekin public manegi kya? After all, ours is a horror comedy universe. In fact, making horror can be easier as you know its tropes like I can set such a mood, I can place the camera in this way, etc. It’s doable and it would be interesting. In fact, I can visualize it right now as we speak. But since comedy is an important part of this universe and people would expect fun moments, then it won’t be possible in this universe.”

He added, “However, I can definitely make a horror film outside this universe. I would love to make a pure horror movie with just 1 character!”

Also Read: At 23, Aneet Padda achieves what no one ever did – headlining her own cinematic universe film in India!

More Pages: Shakti Shalini Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.