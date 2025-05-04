In what promises to be one of the most electrifying face-offs in recent Bollywood history, Akshay Kumar is set to take a dark turn in Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller opposite Saif Ali Khan. While Bollywood Hungama was the first to report on Akshay Kumar joining the cast of the Hindi remake of Oppam, we now have an exclusive update on the superstar's role—and it's bound to surprise his fans.

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to play villain opposite Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan’s Oppam remake

According to a well-placed industry insider, Akshay Kumar will be playing the villain in this edge-of-the-seat thriller. “While Saif Ali Khan takes on the lead role, it’s Akshay who will be cast in a menacing avatar. The film is essentially a high-stakes battle between Akshay and Saif, and they’re going to go all out against each other. It’s going to be a gripping and intense watch,” the source revealed.

This marks a rare departure for Akshay Kumar, who is known for his heroic turns in action-packed dramas and comedies alike. His decision to play an antagonist in a Priyadarshan thriller adds a fresh dimension to both his career and the film's anticipation.

Priyadarshan, known for crafting some of Indian cinema’s most memorable comedies and dramas, is reuniting with Akshay after several years. The duo has given audiences beloved hits like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Garam Masala. However, this collaboration ventures into darker, more psychological territory, as it adapts Mohanlal’s acclaimed Malayalam film Oppam for Hindi audiences.

The film is scheduled to go on floors in August 2025 with a start-to-finish schedule, and is targeting a release in the second half of 2026. With Saif Ali Khan anchoring the lead role and Akshay Kumar stepping into the antagonist’s shoes, expectations are sky-high for a riveting showdown under Priyadarshan’s seasoned direction.

As fans gear up for this unexpected twist in casting, the Saif-Akshay dynamic, bolstered by Priyadarshan’s trademark storytelling, is all set to redefine thriller entertainment in Bollywood.

