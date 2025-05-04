The internet is in a frenzy after a high-octane sword fight scene featuring Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan from the upcoming action thriller War 2 was leaked online. The viral clip, showcasing Roshan in a breathtaking duel within a Japanese monastery, has sparked a whirlwind of excitement among fans while raising concerns about piracy and spoilers for one of 2025’s most anticipated films. As the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War gears up for its August 14 release, this leak has only amplified the hype surrounding the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe.

Hrithik Roshan wields a Japanese sword in War 2 LEAKED photo

A Glimpse of Epic Action

The leaked photo captures Hrithik Roshan in “beast mode,” wielding a traditional Japanese katana in a meticulously choreographed sword fight set against the serene backdrop of a Japanese monastery. The scene, rumored to be Roshan’s grand entry as RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, was filmed at YRF’s state-of-the-art studio in Andheri, Mumbai, designed to resemble a 300-year-old hilltop monastery enveloped in misty grandeur.

Leaked picture of #HritikRoshan from War 2 Somebody's cooking. pic.twitter.com/6cAMYOvneU — Let's Talk TV|Latest Updates (@letstalktv___) May 3, 2025

War 2, a direct sequel to the 2019 hit War, reunites Roshan with the YRF Spy Universe, where he reprises his role as the rogue-turned-hero Kabir. Joining him is Telugu superstar Jr NTR, rumored to play the formidable antagonist, and Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. Fans can expect cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as Pathaan and Tiger, respectively, alongside a post-credit scene featuring Alia Bhatt from the upcoming Alpha. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sequences were shot in Spain, Italy, and Mumbai.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan calls War 2 his ‘easiest film so far’; praises Jr NTR and Ayan Mukerji

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.