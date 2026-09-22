Veteran actor Udayachandrika, popularly known as Radha, has filed a police complaint against her sister and actress Ambika Nair and their brother, Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair, also known as Arjun Nair. In her complaint, Radha has alleged that the siblings conspired to take and misuse old cheques belonging to her and attempted to defraud her of nearly Rs 50 crores.

Veteran actor Radha files complaint against sister Ambika and brother over alleged Rs 50 crores cheque fraud

According to news agency PTI, Radha submitted a detailed petition to the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner on Monday. She stated that she received an email alert from the IDBI Bank branch in Porur on September 17 informing her that five high-value cheques had been presented for encashment in Ambika's name. The cheques were reportedly for Rs 11 lakh, Rs 13.17 crores, Rs 27.73 crores, Rs 7 crores and Rs 1.79 crores.

After receiving the alert, Radha immediately requested the bank to stop the payments. She maintained that there had been no financial transaction or legally enforceable debt between her and Ambika that would justify the cheque payments.

Radha has further alleged that the cheques were filled in the handwriting of their brother, Mallikarjuna. In her complaint, she also claimed that Mallikarjuna is facing financial liabilities related to proceedings under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, and alleged that he is under pressure to pay a penalty following a 2025 FEMA case before the Madras High Court.

The actor has accused her siblings of "trespassing" into her room and taking the cheques with the alleged intention of using them for their financial requirements. She stated that the cheques were part of a 50-leaf cheque book issued in 2022 for her business, which was then operating under the name ARS Garden Studio.

Radha said the business name was officially changed to RR Gardens under GST regulations in January 2025, after which she obtained a new cheque book. As a result, she considered the older cheques invalid and had kept them aside as scrap in her room.

Radha also stated that because of her frequent business travel, she kept five or six signed blank cheques in her room for routine maintenance expenses and salary payments during her absence.

According to the complaint, Radha lives on the ground floor of her Valasaravakkam residence, where Ambika also resides and had access to her portion of the house based on their relationship and trust.

Radha has further alleged that she is now being prevented from checking her valuables and important documents kept in the same room, including gold and diamond ornaments and property papers. She has requested the police to investigate the alleged conspiracy and take criminal action against her siblings under the applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The allegations are part of Radha's complaint and will be subject to police investigation.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.