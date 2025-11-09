Bollywood Hungama was among the first ones to break the news that Sooraj Barjatya’s next family entertainer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, would go on floors on November 1. We have now learned what this film has got its title. It was reportedly earlier titled Prem Ki Shaadi, but now it has come to light that the film is called Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

BREAKING: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari’s next with Sooraj Barjatya gets a title – Yeh Prem Mol Liya

A photographer named Ravendra Singh Bhadauria uploaded a picture on Instagram on November 6 that features a DSLR camera resting next to the clapperboard of the film. The clapperboard clearly mentions the name of the film, that is, Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

As per a report in Mid-Day, a week-long shoot was completed in Kandivali. Sooraj Barjatya shot a grand scale in this schedule, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, other actors of the cast and 200 background dancers.

The Mid-Day article also stated that the next schedule of the film will begin this week at Mehboob Studios. At the Bandra shooting venue, the team plans to complete 80% of the shoot, after which a few outdoor portions will remain. If all goes well, the shoot of Yeh Prem Mol Liya will be wrapped up by January 2026. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles, reportedly.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is presented and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Anita Gurnani. A source told Bollywood Hungama last month, “After Uunchai (2022), Sooraj Barjatya’s last film, Rajshri Productions has decided to join hands once again with Mahaveer Jain Films. Both Sooraj Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain had a wonderful time working with each other on Uunchai and hence, they decided to collaborate once more for the upcoming film.”

