Continuing its commitment to bringing the world’s most iconic cultural moments to the big screen, PVR INOX Limited, India’s leading multiplex chain, announced the exclusive screening of the BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’. The cinematic event will feature live viewings and select re-broadcasts of the global icons' performances from Goyang on April 11 and Tokyo on April 18, 2026.

BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ to hit Indian theatres as PVR INOX announces exclusive screenings; deets inside

The release of ‘Arirang’ follows a series of highly successful and sold-out K-pop screenings at PVR INOX, including ‘Yet to Come in Cinemas,’ ‘Burn the Stage,’ and the 2025 HYBE Cine Fest. PVR INOX has consistently witnessed strong nationwide demand, often leading to additional shows and screens being added across cities. By securing the license for this tour, PVR INOX reinforces its position as the premier destination for experiential entertainment and youth culture in India.

The screenings will be hosted across an expansive network of 20+ cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Gurugram, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Guwahati, catering to the immense demand from the Indian BTS ARMY.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Aamer Bijli, Lead Specialist – Innovation, Film Marketing, and Digital Programming, PVR INOX Limited, said, “At PVR INOX, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what the cinema experience can be. BTS is more than just a musical act; they are a global phenomenon that resonates deeply with Gen Z and millennial audiences. By bringing the ‘Arirang’ tour to our screens, we are providing a communal space for fans to celebrate their idols with the best-in-class sound and visual technology that only a theatre can provide. We are also seeing a strong shift towards experiential cinema, where audiences are seeking immersive, shared experiences beyond traditional film viewing.”

PVR INOX has observed a significant shift in consumer behavior regarding concert films. Previous BTS screenings have seen nationwide sell-outs, leading to the addition of extra screens to accommodate the passionate fandom. There is also a notable rise in group bookings and fandom-driven participation, with audiences particularly Gen Z, urban professionals, and K-pop enthusiasts actively seeking communal viewing experiences.

Screening Schedule & Locations:

April 11, 2026: Live from Goyang

April 18, 2026: Live from Tokyo

Participating Cities: Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Mumbai, Pune, Nasik (Nashik), Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Ranchi, Indore, Kolkata, Jaipur, Udaipur, Raipur, Patna, and Guwahati.

Also Read: BTS announces new album release on March 20, confirms world tour plans; details inside!

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