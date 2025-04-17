comscore
EXCLUSIVE: Actor-turned-producer Nanda Yadav joins forces with Barun Sobti, Rajshri Deshpande, Ashish Vidyarthi and Yashpal Sharma for the thriller Hawks

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-turned-producer Nanda Yadav joins forces with Barun Sobti, Rajshri Deshpande, Ashish Vidyarthi and Yashpal Sharma for the thriller Hawks

Hawks is directed by Deepankar Prakash.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Nanda Yadav has stepped into the producer’s chair with director Deepankar Prakash for their upcoming commercial thriller, tentatively titled Hawks. With filming recently wrapped in the vibrant and majestic city of Jaipur, the project is already generating buzz for its high-stakes plot and powerhouse performances.

The film is backed by Nanda & Michael Grobe’s home production banner, Nayamigro Fashion Media, in collaboration with Pranay Garg (Neeljai films) Nishesh Tripathi.

Hawks dives deep into the dark, dangerous world of the money-interest mafia — a world where loyalty is currency, and survival is never guaranteed. Featuring an impressive ensemble cast including Barun Sobti, Rajshri Deshpande, Yashpal Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajendra Gupta, and Resh Lamba, the film aims to provide an adrenaline-fueled ride packed with sharp storytelling and raw intensity.

“This isn’t just a film; it’s a story that needed the light of day,” said Nanda Yadav. “I’ve always believed cinema should entertain, but also awaken. Hawks does both — it’s punchy, pacy, and speaks to a deeper truth.”

Directed by Deepankar Prakash, Hawks blends the scale of mainstream cinema with the soul of purposeful storytelling — a formula that’s fast becoming the new-age audience’s favorite. Currently in post-production, Hawks is expected to hit theatres later this year, with a festival run also on the cards.

