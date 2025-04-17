Mumbai’s fine-dining landscape found itself in the spotlight this week after YouTuber Sarthak Sachdeva conducted a series of so-called “paneer authenticity” tests at several high-profile celebrity-owned restaurants. The final stop in his video was Torii, the Asian fusion restaurant owned by entrepreneur, interior designer, as well as the wife of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri Khan, located in Bandra.

Gauri Khan’s Torii responds to viral ‘fake paneer’ allegation; says, “The iodine test reflects presence of starch, not authenticity”

In the viral video shared on Sarthak’s social media platforms, he is seen adding iodine tincture to a paneer sample at Torii. The paneer reportedly turned black, which, according to the test, suggested the presence of starch—often used as a filler in counterfeit or low-quality paneer. This quickly raised concerns online, with many questioning the quality of food being served at elite establishments.

However, Torii was quick to respond, both via its official Instagram handle and through a formal statement, addressing the matter and explaining the science behind the reaction observed in the test. “We are utterly surprised at the news of 'fake paneer' being served at Torii. The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. For all dishes that contain soy-based ingredients (a staple in Asian food) this reaction is expected. From sourcing our produce to the food being served on the plate to our patrons, there are quality checks at every step of the way. Our commitment to excellence in the food we serve remains unwavered,” read the official statement from Gauri Khan’s restaurant Torii.

The restaurant also left a comment on the original video, reiterating, “The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii.”

The viral video has sparked wider conversations online about the reliability of such food tests and whether they accurately reflect ingredient quality in professional kitchens. Experts have pointed out that iodine can react with starch present in soy-based sauces, thickeners, or marinades, which are frequently used in Asian cuisine, leading to potential misinterpretations. While other celebrity restaurants like Virat Kohli’s One Commune, Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian, and Bobby Deol’s Someplace Else were also featured in the YouTuber’s test series, the reaction from Torii has been the most detailed so far.

