The spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, also starring Genelia D’Souza, aims to deliver a fresh take on disability with laughter, drama, and emotion.

Aamir Khan is officially returning to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, his much-anticipated comeback film, which is now slated to release on June 20, 2025. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is said to be a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par and will once again delve into the theme of disability—this time with a fresh and heartwarming storyline.

Aamir Khan locks June 20 release for Sitaare Zameen Par; trailer to release on May 1: Report

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers have completed the film’s editing, and Aamir is now fully immersed in its promotional strategy. “Aamir is looking to capitalize on the open run in the month of June. Initially, he was contemplating to arrive on May 30, but a June 20 release is giving him a two-week clear run at the box office,” a source was quoted in these reports.

The source further added, “Aamir strongly believes in the content of Sitaare Zameen Par, as it rides on his formula of laughter-emotion-drama. He was looking for a good window and has found one with a June 20 release. The entire marketing plan of this social dramedy is locked.”

Fans can also look forward to the film’s trailer, which is expected to be unveiled in May. Aamir reportedly has a smart marketing move in place to ensure wide visibility. “The trailer is locked and Aamir is targeting to attach the trailer to Raid 2. The idea is to communicate the date directly to the cinema-going audience, and Raid 2 is a film which is expected to do well at the box office. This is his plan at the moment, but knowing Aamir, there could be last-minute changes too,” revealed the source.

Genelia Deshmukh will be returning to mainstream cinema, marking her first collaboration with Khan. With Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir is aiming to once again strike an emotional chord with audiences while shedding light on important social themes—this time, through the lens of humor and heartfelt drama.

