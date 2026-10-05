The 2 States and Kalank filmmaker is said to be eyeing an A-list star for the titular role in a large-scale, rooted Indian superhero film.

Filmmaker Abhishek Varman, known for helming major studio productions like 2 States and Kalank, is reportedly set to step into uncharted cinematic territory. In an ambitious leap into large-scale visual storytelling, the director is said to be bringing a rooted Indian superhero spectacle to the big screen, titled Gadadhari Bheem which is expected to be produced by Dharma Productions.

EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Varman to direct modern mythological superhero spectacle Gadadhari Bheem; film to be produced by Dharma Productions

According to industry sources, the film is envisioned as a one-of-a-kind superhero narrative that draws its core lore directly from Indian mythology while remaining firmly anchored in the contemporary world. Mounted on a massive scale, the high-concept project is said to blend ancient Indian ethos with state-of-the-art action design and visual effects, with the aim of pushing the envelope for homegrown fantasy actioners.

A source close to the development has revealed that the writing phase is officially concluded. Abhishek is believed to have spent considerable time fine-tuning the narrative, and the script is expected to have been locked. The creative team is reportedly thrilled with how the screenplay has shaped up.

The film is designed as an unapologetic tentpole theatrical spectacle, tailored for a big-screen communal experience. Sources claim the makers are now gearing up to begin the casting process to lock the ensemble, with an eye on bringing a leading A-list star on board for the titular role. No name has been confirmed so far. With another film from the house of Karan Johar's production house, Naagzilla, focusing on a unique take on Indian mythology and its connection to shape shifting serpents, this film will only add to the banner's intriguing filmography.

The project arrives at an interesting moment. In late 2026, audiences have shown a strong appetite for visually driven, mythologically infused epics designed for premium large formats, and Gadadhari Bheem appears to be positioned squarely in that space.

With pre-production moving into active development, the team reportedly plans to finalise the primary cast and technical crew in the coming months, after which the shooting timeline will be locked. An official announcement about the production partners and the leading cast is expected once the paperwork and schedules are in place. Until then, the details remain unconfirmed.

Also Read: No fall out between Abhishek Varman and Karan Johar, Kalank director bags another Dharma film

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