Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2020 | 7:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: A female artist gets injured on the sets of Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar has kick-started the shooting of Yash Raj Films’ biggest historical film, Prithviraj. The film will mark the debut of Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The film is being made on a huge scale and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it an eventful film. But, a crew member recently suffered an injury on the sets of the film.

EXCLUSIVE: A girl gets injured on the sets of Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj

As per grapevine, “Akshay Kumar’s film requires a lot of scenes to be shot on the field. The cast members have been trained in horse riding. Recently, an accident occurred on the sets of the film where a female artist fell off a horse. When inquired about the on-set accident, we heard that the girl did not suffer major injuries.”

The makers will mount 35 sets across Maharashtra and Rajasthan for the film. In Maharashtra, the sets have been mounted in adjoining areas besides the Film City. In Rajasthan, they will be extensively shooting in Jaisalmer, Jaipur, and Udaipur. The film will showcase the grandeur with incredible fight sequences and will show the opulence of the kings, and their kingdoms.

Manushi Chhillar will play the role of princess Sanyogita in Prithviraj which is based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj.

Prithviraj is set for Diwali 2020 release.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Akshay Kumar signs his next for 120 crores; turns down multi-film deal offer for satellite and digital

More Pages: Prithviraj Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan says he does not bother about…

Maidaan: Priyamani reveals what made her…

Leonardo DiCaprio confirms starring…

"Shabana Is Doing Fine," Says Javed Akhtar

FIR filed against Shabana Azmi’s driver for…

With four big projects this year, Saif Ali…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification