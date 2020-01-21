Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2020 | 7:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Rashmi Rocket: Aparshakti Khurana bags the male lead role opposite Taapsee Pannu?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu, who earned rave reviews with her last outing Saand Ki Aankh, is ready to star in yet another interesting project. Directed by Akarsh Khurrana, her forthcoming release Rashmi Rocket will feature her as an athlete. Moving on, we have also come to know who the other lead actor will be.

Taapsee Pannu, who earned rave reviews with her last outing Saand Ki Aankh, is ready to star in yet another interesting project. Directed by Akarsh Khurrana, her forthcoming release Rashmi Rocket will feature her as an athlete. Moving on, we have also come to know who the other lead actor will be. As reported by a leading magazine, none other than Aparshakti Khurrana has bagged the male lead's role opposite Taapsee. In various films including Stree, Dangal and Luka Chuppi, Aparshakti has shown us his true mettle. This is his first film as a lead, and we're quite sure he is going to put up a great show! While nothing much has been yet divulged about the plot, Taapsee will be playing an athlete from Gujarat who wins over all odds to chase her dream. The film has rolled already. Earlier, Akshay Kumar shared the teaser on his Instagram handle. Meanwhile, Taapsee is also working on Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. Aparshakti, on the other hand, plays a pivotal role in Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is also set to appear alongside Pranutan Bahl in Helmet.

As reported by a leading magazine, none other than Aparshakti Khurrana has bagged the male lead’s role opposite Taapsee. In various films including Stree, Dangal and Luka Chuppi, Aparshakti has shown us his true mettle. This is his first film as a lead, and we’re quite sure he is going to put up a great show!

While nothing much has been yet divulged about the plot, Taapsee will be playing an athlete from Gujarat who wins over all odds to chase her dream. The film has rolled already. Earlier, Akshay Kumar shared the teaser on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is also working on Anubhav Sinha‘s Thappad. Aparshakti, on the other hand, plays a pivotal role in Ranveer Singh‘s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is also set to appear alongside Pranutan Bahl in Helmet.

More Pages: Rashmi Rocket Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion at…

Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik receives…

What! Nora Fatehi took 20 retakes to perfect…

Love Aaj Kal trailer launch: Kartik Aaryan…

Saif Ali Khan says that he liked the trailer…

Love Aaj Kal trailer launch: “This is not…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification