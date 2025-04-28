In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, Salman Khan has postponed his highly anticipated performance tour The Bollywood Big Ones. The event, which was set to feature an exciting lineup including Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, and Sunil Grover, was originally scheduled for May 4 and 5 at the Co-Op Live in Manchester and the OVO Arena in London.

Salman Khan postpones UK Tour after Pahalgam attack

Announcing the news on social media, Salman shared a heartfelt caption that read, “In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London. While we understand how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates for the shows will be announced shortly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



Last week, Salman Khan had condemned the Pahalgam attack through an emotional message on X (formerly Twitter). Expressing his sorrow, he wrote, “Kashmir, heaven on planet Earth, is turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted. My heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainaat ko marne ke barabar hai.”

Several other stars who were part of the tour also expressed their shock and grief over the attack. Tiger Shroff wrote on X, “Still in disbelief over Pahalgam. My prayers are with every family who lost someone they love. This has to stop!” Varun Dhawan too shared his anguish, posting, “The Pahalgam Terror Attack is a cowardly evil attack and shows the mindset behind the people who plan these attacks.writing on Twitter doesn’t do any thing but this is the only outlet we have. I am sure the real heroes on ground the INDIAN army will answer.” “Prayers and condolences for the departed souls who were innocently and peacefully causing no harm. To anyone and yet had to incur om Shanti ?? #PahalgamTerrorAttack”, he added later.

While the announcement of the postponement has understandably left fans disappointed, many have expressed support and praised the team for their sensitive and timely decision. New dates for The Bollywood Big Ones are yet to be announced.

