The much-anticipated trailer for Param Sundari, a romantic drama produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, has officially been released. Featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles, the film is directed by Tushar Jalota and is slated for an August 29 theatrical release.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Kerala, the trailer showcases a mix of monsoon-soaked roads, serene backwaters, and historic churches, capturing the cultural and geographical contrasts that form the heart of this North-meets-South love story. Fans have noted a striking romantic moment in the trailer that echoes the iconic chemistry of Bollywood’s classic on-screen couples.

Janhvi Kapoor, who appears in elegant chiffon sarees throughout the trailer, shared her connection with the character Sundari, saying, “Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too.”

Sidharth Malhotra, returning to the romantic genre, plays Param — a Delhi-based Punjabi munda — bringing a blend of charm and sincerity to the role. Commenting on his part, he said, “With Param Sundari, I feel like I’m revisiting the kind of romance I grew up loving, but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable. Param has that Delhi boy charm, with a love story that makes you cross worlds. We wanted it to look as beautiful as it feels, and Kerala’s magic really made that happen. I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it.”

Director Tushar Jalota added, “Param Sundari is a celebration of differences - the way two distinct worlds can collide and yet create something beautiful together. Kerala gave us a visual palette that feels timeless, and the story gave us the emotional depth to match it. The trailer is just a glimpse of the journey.”

The film’s soundtrack, composed by Sachin–Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, has already garnered attention. Songs like ‘Pardesiya’ and the monsoon-themed ‘Bheegi Saree’ are building anticipation among music lovers ahead of the release.

With its combination of scenic locations, emotional storytelling, and a promising music album, Param Sundari is positioned as a notable romantic film this year. It will premiere in cinemas nationwide on August 29.

