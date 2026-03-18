Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, was a huge success and is remembered even today for its dramatic and funny moments, scintillating performances and unforgettable soundtrack. Hence, Cocktail 2 is highly awaited and in a few hours, audiences will get to see the first official glimpse of the much-awaited film, that too in cinemas across the country and the world at large. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned some interesting information about the teaser.

EXCLUSIVE: 1 minute 47 seconds long teaser of Cocktail 2 passed by CBFC; attached with Dhurandhar The Revenge

The teaser of Cocktail 2 was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on March 11. It is 107 seconds long. In other words, it has a runtime of 1 minute and 47 seconds. It has been passed with a U/A 16+ certificate with zero cuts. As per sources, the teaser promises to offer a sneak peek into the vibrant, emotionally layered world of this contemporary relationship drama.

Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Luv Ranjan’s Luv Films. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the musical drama brings together a dynamic trio, setting the stage for a story that blends love, friendship, and modern-day complexities. The film is written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, directed by Homi Adajania, and promises a fresh yet nostalgic take on relationships.

Interestingly, the teaser has been attached with the highly awaited flick Dhurandhar The Revenge. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It is the biggest film of the season and probably also the year. Hence, it is the perfect opportunity for a large section of the moviegoing public to get introduced to the world of Cocktail 2. Moreover, it is mounted on a huge scale and experiencing it on the big screen first also makes for a great idea.”

Cocktail 2 is all set to release in cinemas on June 19.

Also Read: Cocktail 2 first look teaser to drop on March 18; likely to be attached with paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

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