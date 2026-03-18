After four successful seasons on Prime Video, the world of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is set to continue with a feature film titled Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War. The project marks a transition from the long-running series format to a full-scale cinematic narrative, bringing back familiar characters while raising the stakes on a global level.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War brings back core team, introduces Sienna Miller as MI6 officer

The film follows Jack Ryan, played by John Krasinski, as he is drawn back into the world of espionage for what is described as his most personal and dangerous mission yet. Set against an international backdrop, the story unfolds in real time, centring on a covert operation that spirals into a deadly conspiracy. As the situation escalates, Ryan must confront a rogue black-ops unit while navigating a rapidly shrinking window to prevent further damage.

Reuniting with Ryan are key figures from the series, including CIA operative Mike November, portrayed by Michael Kelly, and former CIA official James Greer, played by Wendell Pierce. Their shared history and experience become crucial as they face an adversary who appears to anticipate their every move.

A notable addition to the cast is Sienna Miller, who plays MI6 officer Emma Marlowe. Positioned as an equal counterpart to Ryan, her character brings a new dynamic to the narrative, with the two forming a strategic alliance amid shifting loyalties and betrayals.

Directed by Andrew Bernstein, the film is written by Aaron Rabin and John Krasinski, with the story developed by Noah Oppenheim and Krasinski. The screenplay draws from characters originally created by Tom Clancy, continuing the legacy of the popular espionage franchise.

Produced by Allyson Seeger, John Krasinski, and Andrew Form, the film also features Max Beesley, JJ Feild, Douglas Hodge, and Betty Gabriel in supporting roles. Blending action and drama, Ghost War aims to retain the grounded storytelling of the series while expanding its scale and intensity for the big screen.

Rated R for violence and language, the film has a runtime of 105 minutes, signalling a tightly paced narrative that builds on the franchise’s established tone while pushing its central character into more complex territory.

Also Read: Michael B. Jordan starrer high octane actioner Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse to premiere on April 30 on Amazon Prime Video

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