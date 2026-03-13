Maddock Films sparks buzz by unveiling a mysterious poster featuring Kriti Sanon as fans gear up to see her reunite Shahid Kapoor in a film also starring Rashmika Mandanna.

Cocktail 2 first look teaser to drop on March 18; likely to be attached with paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The makers of Cocktail 2 have officially kicked off the promotional campaign by unveiling a series of character posters featuring the film’s lead trio – Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. Production house Maddock Films shared the posters on March 13, five days before the scheduled first-look teaser release.

Cocktail 2 first look teaser to drop on March 18; likely to be attached with paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Announcing the reveal on social media, the banner teased fans with the caption, “For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18,” hinting that the teaser will be unveiled in cinemas before its digital release. The newly released visuals introduce audiences to the film’s central characters played by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, each poster offering a glimpse into their distinct personalities within the story.

Shahid Kapoor’s poster presents him as the brooding urbanite of the trio. The actor is seen leaning casually against a green convertible, sporting a red-and-white patterned shirt paired with dark sunglasses. With the sunlit sea in the background and his relaxed yet contemplative stance, the look hints at a character who may serve as the emotional anchor of the narrative—echoing the charming “urban lover boy” energy while bringing a more mature edge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)



Rashmika Mandanna’s poster, on the other hand, captures a carefree and spontaneous spirit. The actor is seen laughing as she leans out of the car while holding up a smartphone to capture the scenic surroundings. Dressed in a white crochet top and pink sunglasses, her look is completed with layered bracelets and a heart-shaped pendant necklace. The visual suggests a lively character who thrives on adventure and living in the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)



Kriti Sanon’s poster introduces a more mysterious and stylish vibe. In the image, she is seen lounging in the back seat of the convertible with her feet resting comfortably, creating a relaxed yet enigmatic aesthetic. The focus on her orange-tinted sunglasses and the delicate “Catch the sea” tattoo on her foot adds a bohemian touch, hinting at a character who may carry a more introspective and intriguing persona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)



All three posters share a consistent visual theme—a Mediterranean backdrop paired with the same green convertible—creating a cohesive aesthetic for the film’s “spiritual sequel” narrative.

Directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the original Cocktail, the upcoming installment is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, with the screenplay penned by Luv Ranjan. The film will also feature veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Arjun Rampal, along with Rohit Saraf in a key role. Filming for the project wrapped up on January 31, 2026, after shooting schedules across Delhi, Gurugram, and scenic locations in Sicily, Italy.

With the teaser scheduled to arrive on March 18 and the worldwide theatrical release set for June 19, 2026, the posters have already sparked excitement among fans eager to see how this modern urban romance unfolds with a fresh cast and storyline.

Also Read: Assets of Bhooth Bangla, Raja Shivaji, Cocktail 2 attached with Dhurandhar: The Revenge

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.