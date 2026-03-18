Naomika Saran has already been announced as a cast member in the movie.

Maddock Films’ upcoming rom-com thriller, which already has Naomika Saran paired opposite Vedang Raina, is shaping up to be a more layered narrative than initially expected. According to sources close to the development, the film will feature a parallel female lead, with Pragati Srivastava joining the cast in a pivotal role.

SCOOP: Vedang Raina’s next with Maddock Films has a surprise parallel lead — Pragati Srivastava

The project, backed by Maddock Films, has already generated considerable buzz for its fresh pairing and intriguing genre blend of romance and thrills. The addition of a second female lead suggests that the storyline will move beyond a conventional love story.

While details about Pragati Srivastava’s character are currently under wraps, insiders indicate that her role is not merely supportive but runs parallel to that of Naomika Saran. This points towards a multi-dimensional plot where both female protagonists could have equally significant stakes in the story.

The film is expected to balance elements of romance, suspense, and drama—something Maddock Films has successfully experimented with in its recent ventures. With Vedang Raina leading the male front, the dynamic between the three central characters is likely to be a key highlight.

Although an official announcement regarding Pragati Srivastava’s casting is awaited, the development has already heightened curiosity around the project. Industry watchers believe that the inclusion of another strong female presence could elevate the film’s appeal and set it apart in the crowded rom-com space.

Further details, including the film’s title and release timeline, are expected to be revealed soon.

Also Read: Vedang Raina on playing a Sikh in Main Vaapas Aaunga, “Honoured to play a member of a community known for its valour and national pride”

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