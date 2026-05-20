EPIC Studios and Mukta Arts have announced a partnership to produce a feature-length documentary on filmmaker Subhash Ghai, to be directed by Raghav Khanna. Designed as an experiential journey into 1980s and 1990s India, the film traces how Ghai shaped the scale, sound, and ambition of Hindi cinema during one of its most defining eras. The collaboration intends to premiere at a prestigious international film festival before moving to a global streaming platform.

EPIC Studios and Mukta Arts announce strategic partnership for feature documentary on Subhash Ghai

Beyond personal biography, the documentary examines the broader transformation of the Indian film industry. Featuring exclusive interviews with cinematographers, composers, and editors, the project explores how Ghai elevated the technical grammar and professional ambitions of the industry. The film will draw on news archives, behind-the-scenes footage, and select recreations.

Subhash Ghai said, “Cinema, for me, has always been about emotion, music, and dreams that stay with people for generations. I am deeply touched that this journey is being revisited with such care and passion for a new audience.”

Rahul Puri, Managing Director, Mukta Arts, said, “His films not only entertained audiences but also reflected and shaped the culture, aspirations, and spirit of India during that era. We are pleased to open our archives to a new generation of cinema lovers through this partnership.”

Raghav Khanna, director, added, “This is more than a biography. It is a time machine into a generation of youth and a society in flux. I could not have asked for better collaborators than EPIC Studios and Mukta Arts.”

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