Emraan Hashmi has added another luxury SUV to his enviable car collection. The actor recently took delivery of a brand-new Mercedes-Benz AMG G63, reportedly worth Rs. 4.3 crore, and pictures of him posing with his new set of wheels outside his residence have been doing the rounds on social media.

Emraan Hashmi brings home a brand-new Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 worth Rs. 4.3 crore

The purchase comes at an interesting time for the actor, who has had a significant box office outing with Awarapan 2. The film's entry into the Rs. 100 crore club marks an important milestone in Emraan's career, which spans over two decades. With his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 also generating interest, the new SUV is being seen as a celebratory addition to his garage.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 is among the most sought-after luxury SUVs in India. Mercedes-Benz India introduced the imported AMG version in 2024 at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 3.60 crore, with reports suggesting that its first batch was sold out even before the vehicles arrived in the country. Under the hood, the SUV packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 240 kmph.

Emraan's latest acquisition further expands a garage that already boasts some impressive names. Earlier this year, the actor added a Range Rover Autobiography to his collection. His previous automobiles have also included a Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, a Lamborghini Huracan and a Maybach S560.

Known for his fondness for automobiles, Emraan's latest purchase is yet another glimpse into his passion for luxury cars, with the Mercedes-AMG G63 now joining his impressive collection.

Also Read: SCOOP: Jannat 2 duo Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda likely to reunite for an action thriller by Sajid Nadiadwala

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