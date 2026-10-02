Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in giving news about Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi. The film was announced as Battle Of Galwan and was rechristened to Maatrubhumi earlier this year. The film is based on the 2020 conflict between India and China and since relations between the two countries have improved recently, the Ministry of Defence had reservations about the film’s content and mention of China in the film, causing its delay. However, a major development of the film occurred recently when the government cleared it for a theatrical release.

EXCLUSIVE: BIG BREAKTHROUGH for Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi as it gets government clearance; revised film shows India-China ties in a positive light

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The officials of the I&B Ministry are now satisfied with the new version of Maatrubhumi submitted by the makers. Hence, they gave an NOC to the war saga last week. This means that the film can now be made available for public consumption.”

The source also revealed that Salman Khan has a release date in mind, “Salman Khan is now eyeing November 13. He believes that the post-Diwali period, when people would still be in a celebratory mood, would be apt for the film’s release. However, the censor process is still pending. The makers will soon submit the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). If the CBFC clears the film and the process is completed this month, Salman and his team will most probably bring Maatrubhumi to cinemas on November 13. A clearer picture in this regard will emerge in the next 10 days.”

Explaining what has changed in the film due to the government directives, the source replied, “The new version of Maatrubhumi is highly altered compared to the original version. Moreover, it now also talks about the relationship between India and China in a positive light.”

Besides Salman Khan, Maatrubhumi also stars Chitrangda Singh. It is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh praises Salman Khan for taking a stand against trolls: “It leaves a lasting impact”

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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