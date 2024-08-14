The Netflix film is jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios and is slated to release next month.

The 15th annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated Netflix film Sector 36 will have its world premiere at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The crime-thriller, starring Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, marks Aditya Nimbalkar's directorial debut and is jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, is set to release next month.

Inspired by true events, Sector 36 delves into the harrowing disappearance of several children from a local slum. The story follows a police officer who clashes with a serial killer as a chilling investigation uncovers dark secrets and unsettling events. Leading man Vikrant Massey shared his excitement about the film’s premiere and said, “It’s a momentous occasion for me, along with Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Netflix, to have our film - Sector 36, have a world premiere at IFFM 2024. We are honoured to have the film come to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It’s an important story that needs to be seen and I can’t wait for the Australian audience and the Indian diaspora to see what we have been able to create.”

Aditya Nimbalkar’s directorial vision promises a spine-chilling narrative that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Festival Director of IFFM, expressed her enthusiasm and added, “We are delighted to present Netflix’s Sector 36 as part of this year’s festival and as part of our spotlight programming. The film’s intense storytelling and powerful performances make it a perfect fit for our audience. We look forward to sharing this gripping experience with our festival-goers and the Australian audience at large”.

Along with Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, Akash Khurana is also expected to essay a key role in this crime thriller. Written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan & Jyoti Deshpande, the film is slated for release on September 13, 2024.

