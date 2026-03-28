Actor Sharad Kelkar marks a significant milestone in his career as he joins forces with producer Prateek Sharma to collectively collaborate for engaging and impactful films and series.

Sharad Kelkar collaborates with Prateek Sharma for multi-language films and OTT projects

Backed by their respective banners, SKK Entertainment and Studio LSD, the duo is currently enjoying the success of Tumm Se Tumm Tak, which continues to soar on the TRP charts. Now, both will come together to create compelling films and web series, aiming to deliver diverse and high-quality content across languages.

This collaboration blends Kelkar’s strong storytelling sensibilities with Sharma’s proven expertise in creating successful shows like Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Beyhadh, Radha Mohan, Suman Indori and many more.

Over the years, Kelkar has established himself as a versatile actor and voice artist across films and OTT platforms. From lending his powerful voice to the Hindi version of Baahubali to portraying layered and impactful roles, Kelkar has strengthened his standing as an impactful performer. Even as a producer, he has backed films including the action-drama 'Raanti', adventure drama 'Idak: The Goat' and the Marathi epic 'Har Har Mahadev'.

While the synergy is new, the makers are gearing up to bring fresh, engaging and high-impact content to audiences. With a focus on unique narratives and compelling characters, this collaboration aims to push the boundaries of Indian storytelling.

Also Read: Sharad Kelkar says his Taskaree character draws from Amitabh Bachchan’s Angry Young Man era

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