Tara Sutaria has finally addressed the growing speculation surrounding her rumoured relationship with Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya. The buzz began with a string of flirty social media interactions and escalated after their recent joint appearance at the Mumbai airport. Now, the actress has responded to the public curiosity during an interaction with ANI at the ongoing India Couture Week.

Reacting to the online chatter and the fan love that followed, Tara said, “That’s very, very sweet, and it’s so nice to see and read about it online.” However, when pressed further about her equation with Veer, she chose to stay discreet, adding, “I’m sorry, I won’t be able to talk about that at the moment.”

Dating rumours first surfaced after Tara shared behind-the-scenes pictures with AP Dhillon from their music video ‘Thodi Si Daaru.’ Veer dropped a comment saying, “My,” followed by a red heart and star emoji. Tara responded with “Mine,” accompanied by a red heart and an evil eye emoji. This brief yet telling exchange sparked curiosity among fans, many interpreting it as a soft confirmation of their relationship.

The speculation gained further traction when Tara and Veer were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport in the same car. Dressed in coordinated white outfits, the duo opted not to pose for photographs but were seen walking close together, with Veer courteously holding the car door for Tara.

While Tara continues to keep her personal life under wraps, the buzz around her and Veer Pahariya refuses to die down. On the work front, Veer made his Bollywood debut earlier this year with Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. Tara, meanwhile, has been seen in back-to-back music videos, including 'Thodi Si Daaru' and 'Pyaar Aata Hai,' following her last big-screen appearance in Apurva (2023).

