The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has ordered the blocking of 24 apps and websites for hosting and promoting obscene, adult, and vulgar content. The platforms were found to violate multiple Indian laws, including those governing digital content and the portrayal of women.

The order, issued under the Information Technology Act, 2000, directs all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country to restrict public access to the identified platforms. These websites and mobile applications have been accused of distributing sexually explicit material and indecent representations of women, contravening Section 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 4 of The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

List of Banned Platforms

Among the platforms named in the MIB's directive are several popular streaming and entertainment apps that have faced criticism in the past for pushing boundaries with erotic content. Notable names include:

ALTT

ULLU

Big Shots App

Desiflix

Boomex

Navarasa Lite

Gulab App

In addition to these, the government has also banned the following platforms:

Kangan App

Bull App

Jalva App

Wow Entertainment

Look Entertainment

Hitprime

Feneo

ShowX

Sol Talkies

Adda TV

HotX VIP

Hulchul App

MoodX

NeonX VIP

Fugi

Mojflix

Triflicks

Legal Framework Behind the Action

The move is rooted in specific legal provisions:

Section 67 & 67A of the IT Act : Prohibit publishing or transmitting obscene and sexually explicit material in electronic form.

: Prohibit publishing or transmitting obscene and sexually explicit material in electronic form. Section 294 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 : Replaces the previous IPC section, penalising obscene acts and content.

: Replaces the previous IPC section, penalising obscene acts and content. The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986: Bans the portrayal of women in an indecent manner in media and advertisements.

Coordination with DoT and ISPs

To ensure effective enforcement, the MIB has also communicated with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), requesting cooperation in coordinating with ISPs for swift implementation of the ban across Indian networks.

