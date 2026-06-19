On June 16, Bollywood Hungama was among the first to inform readers that the teasers of Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha would be attached to Cocktail 2. The romcom released this Friday and, as predicted, both assets have indeed been hard-locked into the prints of the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Rashmika Mandanna starrer. In this article, we take a look at the Eetha teaser.

Eetha teaser attached with Cocktail 2; Shraddha Kapoor seen in an all-new avatar

Eetha features Shraddha Kapoor in the role of legendary Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Directed by Laxman Utekar of Chhaava (2025) fame, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The teaser was passed by the CBFC with a U/A 13+ rating on June 17 and has a runtime of 2 minutes and 18 seconds.

The teaser opens with a crowd demanding a performance from a dancer named Eetha. One expects a typical massy entry for the lead actress. Instead, Shraddha Kapoor appears on screen in a completely unexpected manner.

Shraddha Kapoor has delivered several memorable performances over the years, but Eetha hints at a strikingly different avatar. Her dance and expressions stand out, and the teaser suggests that she has put in significant effort to portray the character authentically.

Despite the Maharashtrian flavour, Eetha has chances to open with a bang across the country. And needless to say, it'll be a riot in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Teasers of Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha expected to be attached with Cocktail 2

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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