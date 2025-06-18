The actor joins forces with Casio's G-SHOCK for a gritty campaign that redefines toughness for a new generation

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal takes centre stage in G-SHOCK’s latest campaign, building on the brand’s signature theme Rise Above the Shocks. The campaign, unveiled on June 18, 2025, puts the spotlight on the Gen Z spirit of perseverance, with Kaushal embodying the modern idea of toughness — one rooted in authenticity, grit, and self-expression.

Vicky Kaushal fronts G-SHOCK’s bold new campaign, celebrating Gen Z resilience and authenticity

Known for pushing boundaries both on-screen and off, Kaushal is a fitting choice for the campaign that targets young Indians navigating personal and societal expectations. In his association with the brand, the actor continues to lend his voice to narratives that resonate with today's youth.

“There is strength in silence and power in perseverance,” Kaushal said. “‘Rise Above the Shocks’ is for everyone who's had the resilience and will to rise above the hardest blows that life has thrown at them, and have a ‘Never Give Up’ outlook in life. That’s what G-SHOCK represents, and I’m proud to be part of such a brand story.”

The campaign, which also pays tribute to iconic G-SHOCK styles like the DW-5000R, GA-2100, DW-5600, and GA-110, blends nostalgia with a contemporary lens. These designs serve more as visual metaphors than just accessories—symbols of toughness that mirror Kaushal’s own career trajectory and public persona.

Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India, highlighted Kaushal’s alignment with the brand’s evolving identity. “With Rise Above the Shocks, we're celebrating a generation that is raw, unapologetic, and fearless. We are elated to have powerhouse Vicky Kaushal embodying the spirit and vision of this generation.”

The campaign was conceptualised and executed by Method Productions, with producer Ravneet Mahajan and director John Fredrick Peter crafting a visual narrative that aims to strike a chord with Gen Z and millennial audiences.

By anchoring its message around Kaushal and the resilience of a new generation, G-SHOCK continues to strengthen its cultural relevance in India while evolving from a product-first brand into a symbol of youth identity.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal scene postponed as Mumbai rains disrupt Love & War shoot: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.