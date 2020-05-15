Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.05.2020 | 11:59 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s superhero film Ball and Chain to release on Netflix

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's superhero film Ball and Chain to release on Netflix

After Jungle Cruise, actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to reunite for the movie adaptation of the 1990s comic, Ball and Chain. It will be written by Emily V Gordon. The actor has confirmed that the film will release on Netflix, confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's superhero film Ball and Chain to release on Netflix

Dwayne Johnson, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, "This project has become quite the unique & dynamic recipe to cook up. And I’m excited to team up with these very talented women. In #BallAndChain, my dear friend (I’m contractually obligated to call her that) Emily Blunt and I will play a married couple on the verge of divorce, who become blessed with superpowers that only work when we’re together. Written by Oscar nominated @emilyvgordon, who of all things, is also a licensed couples therapist ???? #BallAndChain."

Dwayne Johnson, Dany, and Hiram Garcia will produce under Seven Bucks banner along with Kevin Misher and Emily Blunt.

Meanwhile, their film Jungle Cruise has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film has been moved to July 2021 release.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to reunite for movie adaptation of Ball and Chain

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to…

Shah Rukh Khan urges everyone to contribute…

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make…

Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of Damini…

EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter opens up about his…

Villagers in Igatpuri rename their locality…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification