Last Updated 15.05.2020 | 10:52 AM IST

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Five years ago, Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron starrer Mad Max: Fury Road released. Now a prequel focusing on Furiosa is underway. Director George Miller is currently casting for the prequel but it won't star Charlize Theron as Furiosa.

Speaking to the New York Times, Miller confirmed he and Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nick Lathouris are currently working on the prequel. But, it won't star Charlize as Furiosa who became a fan favourite after the release of the film. The filmmaker considered de-aging CGI effects as they used in The Irishman but he doesn't feel the technology is there yet. "For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet. Despite the valiant attempts on ‘The Irishman,’ I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe," he told NYT.

Since the casting is underway, it will be exciting to see who takes on the role of Furiosa.

